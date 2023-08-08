Nia Jax is rumored to be making a WWE return in the near future.

A new report from PWInsider reveals that there has been recent talk within WWE on Jax possibly returning to the company. While the return has not been confirmed, it’s interesting to note that multiple sources have heard Jax’s name being mentioned as of late.

Jax, a one-time RAW Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, signed with the company in early 2014 to work WWE NXT. She was called up to the main roster in July 2016, and stayed there until being released on November 4, 2021 along with other budget cuts. Jax later revealed that she was let go during a mental health break.

Jax has made some convention appearances since leaving WWE, but she has not worked for any other wrestling promotions. Her only match since being released in November 2021 was the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Jax made a surprise appearance back in January, entering The Rumble at #30. She was the 19th elimination, but it took 11 other women to get her out.

