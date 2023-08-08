The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped on Monday in Minneapolis to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Gable Steveson faced off with Dolph Ziggler and they had words. This may have been only for the local crowd and not for Main Event. Gable received a big pop because he went to the University of Minnesota

* Tegan Nox vs Nikki Cross took place but the result has not been confirmed

* Indus Sher defeated Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

