Chad Gable is the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw Gable win a Fatal 4 Way to earn a future title shot from The Ring General. The Fatal 4 Way also included Matt Riddle, Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa, who Gable pinned to win.

WW has not announced when Gable will get his title shot, but this will be the second singles match between the leader of Imperium and the leader of Alpha Academy. Last week’s RAW saw Gable survive a 5 minute challenge with GUNTHER, but he refused to accept the loss and ordered the match to be re-started. GUNTHER then got the win.

The Imperium vs. Alpha Academy feud continued on tonight’s RAW as Ludwig Kaiser approached Maxxine Dupri backstage, and tried to get her to join him and leave the “disgusting beast” Otis. Otis interrupted and this led to a match between the two, which Kaiser won after interference by GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci. After the match, Imperium triple teamed Otis until Gable ran out to make the save. GUNTHER retreated to the apron and smiled at Gable as he stood over Otis. Gable and GUNTHER stared each other down as a “Gable!” chant broke out.

GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Title over Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam this past Saturday to continue his historic reign, which is now at 423 days and counting. Gable participated in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, and had a strong run with fans getting behind him at times. Gable ended up eliminating Kaiser and Vinci, among others, and made it to the final 5 before being eliminated.

