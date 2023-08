The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

— Mecha Wolf, Bestia 666 & Vampiro vs. Mario Pardua, Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown.

— Zyon (w/Austin Idol) vs. Odinson.

— Missa Kate (w/Madi Wreknowski) vs. Ella Envy (w/Roxy) in a Last Chance Match.

— SVGS (Jax Dane & Blake Troop) (w/Chris Silvio) vs. Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper & Mims).

— Anthony Andrews vs. Cody James (w/CJ).