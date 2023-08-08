At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes in a singles match when Rhodes reversed the F5 and hit multiple Cross Rhodes for the win.

The two stars had exchanged wins, with Rhodes going over at Backlash and Lesnar winning at Night of Champions, heading into the bout.

Although it was originally believed that Lesnar is booked for WWE Fastlane on October 7th, that is not the case.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar will be gone from WWE for a while with the next four months being mentioned. Lesnar is slated to work WrestleMania 40 next year.