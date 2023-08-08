Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns suffered an injury while wrestling Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field.

The bout ended when Jimmy Uso cost his brother the match, allowing Reigns to spear Jey through the announce table.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Reigns was hurt in the bout, but it’s unclear what the exact injury is, although it’s believed the injury happened early on.

Reigns is confirmed to be on Friday’s SmackDown for a Hail The Tribal Chief segment.

It’s unclear whether he will work Payback on September 2 or Fastlane on October 7.