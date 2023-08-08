Kairi Sane (KAIRI) is reportedly returning to WWE, believing that she’s returning to the company after wrapping up her dates in Japan.

She announced on Monday that she’ll take an indefinite leave of absence at the end of September 2023. The expected timeframe for her WWE return is in November.

KAIRI is scheduled to compete for Sendai Girls’ on September 2 and All Japan on September 8.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that “there is more to the story, and it probably won’t come out until 2024.” Meltzer said there are a lot of different moving parts going on in Japan that probably helped her make the decision.

Meltzer speculated that since Sane mentioned she had multiple offers, AEW was one of them, but since she knows WWE and they’re seen as the major league, she returned to her former employer.