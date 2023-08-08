Gable Steveson was supposed to be on the WWE main roster by now, but plans for him were delayed as he underwent a heart procedure.

Steveson made his in-ring debut by beating Baron Corbin at the WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event last month.

Before his in-ring debut, he did return to amateur competition earlier this year and will compete in the upcoming US Open this September.

At Monday’s Raw, Stevenson did a no-televised segment with Dolph Ziggler. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ziggler got heat by mocking the local fans in Minneapolis, which is where Steveson is from. Steveson came out to suplex him a few times.

Whether Steveson plans to do the World Championships in amateur wrestling and/or the Olympic Games in 2024 is still unclear.