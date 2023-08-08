WWE CEO Nick Khan has been credited with coming up with the idea to use main roster stars in NXT to help boost NXT’s TV ratings and for the more experienced stars to work with the younger wrestlers.

NXT’s ratings have recently increased with appearances by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he keeps hearing from those in WWE that they want NXT to beat AEW Dynamite in the 18-34 demographic rating. Here is the card for tonight’s NXT:

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee with Rey Mysterio.

Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

“Heritage Cup” Match: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate

Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom, with the winner getting a future WWE NXT North American Championship match.

Ilja Dragunov vows retribution against Trick Williams

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear.

Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan