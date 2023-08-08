The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) wrestled for PWG for over a decade prior to the launch of AEW.

The Young Bucks recently re-signed with All Elite Wrestling, which will keep them under contract for multiple years.

While speaking to Swerve Strickland & Monteasy on Swerve City, the Bucks were asked about life after wrestling, which led to Nick revealing he tried to buy PWG in the past.

Matt: “For me, once I’m done in-ring, I’ll never announce it, I’ll never be like, ‘Oh, I’m retired.’ I’ll just walk away and people will be like, ‘whatever happened to that guy?’” Nick: “For him, it’s easier. He just went to Hawaii and I didn’t hear from him for ten days.” Matt: “I turned my phone off. I’m good at just going off the radar.” Nick: “For me, I’m different. I like to stay entertained and busy. For me, it’d be hard. I fantasize about running this small Indie one day. How fun would that be? Buy PWG from Super Dragon. I tried to buy PWG once, he didn’t go for the offer. One day, Super Dragon.” Matt: “You low-balled him.” Nick: “I got him back. He said ‘no’ right away.” Matt: “We heard from him six or seven months ago. We did the Forum show, a ladder match [January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite], that night he sent me a text message, ‘Yo, great match.’ ‘You watched it?’ ‘I was there.’ ‘Excuse me?’ ‘It’s crazy that you’re still tearing the house down after all these years.’ ‘You have no idea how much that means.’ I looked up to Super Dragon. He’s this weird immortal wrestling God.”

H/T to Fightful