WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER spoke with Fightful ahead of last Saturday’s SummerSlam 2023.

During the interview, GUNTHER discussed what he has learned since coming to the main roster after working in NXT and NXT UK.

“Overall, the travel was familiar, expect very different extent. It’s every week, we pop out a few days and wrestle, do live shows, do TV. I also gotta say that flying in the United States is like driving a bus. It’s way more complicated. When you’re from Europe, flying still has that image of, it’s a little bit of a luxury experience, if that makes sense. But because of the size of this country, it’s very normal. So the miles on an airplane are racked up in the last year. It must have been more than my whole life before. It’s absolutely crazy. But also just in general, I think the speed of how fast everything happens, how many things you kind of have to wing to get into your day and get the job done, it’s very challenging sometimes, but it’s a great learning process, and the journey is a lot of fun to actually make those experiences.”