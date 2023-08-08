RVD will be challenging Jack Perry for the FTW Championship on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite after making his promotional debut last week after being introduced by Jerry Lynn.

Van Dam spoke about his debut during the latest edition of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, including the backstage environment.

“Nothing bad, you know. I’m just trying to think of what I could say about it that would make it different. It’s not the big stressful production of WWE, it’s definitely not a small little indie show either. It’s somewhere in between, but closer to WWE. But when I’ve done TV for international shows that my fans wouldn’t know about, like in the UK or Australia, maybe I would [compare it to that] as far as like the free air, people are walking around genuinely happy to be there. I don’t know how to describe it as being… I can’t think of anything that was like, outstanding.”

