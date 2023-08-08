AEW held its third Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, which went 51 minutes long.

The bout saw The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) beat Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC in the main event.

The Young Bucks appeared on episode #64 of the Swerve City Podcast, confirming that things had to be cut from the match.

Nick: There’s some moments though (when I’m still wrapped up in wrestling), even like, I wanna say it was Blood & Guts. We had to take the match home quick. Matt: We had to cut some stuff. Nick: And I look at Matt and Hangman (Adam Page)… Matt: He’s livid. Nick: And I’m like, ‘Dang it! That wasn’t the best match! I wanted this to be the best match!’ And Matt’s like, ‘Are we all healthy?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Can we walk?’ ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh, you’re right.’ Matt: I go, ‘Then who cares?’ I go, ‘I’m going to Hawaii,’ because I knew I was planning a trip to Hawaii (he laughed). Nick: But even I get lost sometimes in the moment. Man, I want it to go this way but whatever, I’m healthy. Matt: I even said, ‘Did you try your best?’ I remember I said that to you. You’re like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘I did too.’ Nick: That was in the ring. It’s not backstage. We’re literally — the bell rang, we’re raising our hands and I’m like, ‘Dang it.’ Matt: And then he’s funny because later that night, he and I, we were eating Wendy’s upstairs, just the two of us watching the match back and we were popping for everything and at the end of the hour, we’re like, ‘That was freaking great.’ Nick: I was like, ‘What was I mad about?’

