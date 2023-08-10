The August 11 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below are spoilers:

* Darby Allin defeated ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. The Mogul Embassy attacked Allin after the match until Sting made the save

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Johnny TV. The Blackpool Combat Club came out after the match for a staredown

* Saraya defeated Skye Blue to advance to the Fatal 4 Way at All In with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending against Toni Storm, Saraya, and the winner of next week’s Britt Baker vs. The Bunny match on Dynamite. After the match, The Outcasts attacked Blue until Madison Rayne made the save

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

