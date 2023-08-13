Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro is expected to be confirmed for AEW All Out.

Saturday’s AEW Collision saw Hobbs come to the ring for a promo on Miro, challenging him to a match at All Out. Hobbs said he may have been distracted as of late, but the next chapter he read in The Book of Hobbs was called “Redemption,” so he knew he had to call out The Redeemer to make up for losing the AEW TNT Title, and for coming up short in The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

Miro then came out to respond to Hobbs, but before he could accept the challenge he was attacked by two of Hobbs’ QTV stablemates – Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo. Miro ended up fighting them off, but Hobbs laid him out with a Spinebuster. Hobbs then posed over Miro with The Book of Hobbs, and placed the book on Miro before making his exit.

All Out will mark the first-ever singles bout between Miro and Hobbs.

The 2023 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, September 3 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Below is the updated card:

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

