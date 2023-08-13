A new tag team match has been announced for AEW’s Fight for The Fallen edition of Dynamite.

Tonight’s AEW Collision episode saw Bullet Club Gold declare that The Young Bucks cannot claim to be the greatest tag team in pro wrestling because they are not The Gunns. The Bucks, who will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at All In, will now face The Gunns on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

This will be the first-ever tag team bout between The Bucks and The Gunns. The Bucks are coming off a win over The Hardys on this week’s Dynamite.

The 2023 AEW Fight for The Fallen show will be a three-night event that takes place next week in Nashville, Tennessee with Dynamite and Rampage at the Bridgestone Arena, and Louisville, Kentucky for Collision at the Rupp Arena. Proceeds from both shows will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to benefit victims of the wildfires in Hawaii. Below is the updated card for Dynamite:

* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

* The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In with champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Saraya

* Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF discuss their All In main event

* Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match

