Possibly the biggest matchup in Collision’s short history takes place tonight, in the AEW Trios divison:

The Acclaimed vs. ???

AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs. CMFTR

Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

AEW Collision 8/12/23

Live from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina! Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary, and Tony Schiavone is in the ring.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Ricky Starks to the ring, a week removed from beating on Ricky Steamboat. Schiavone announces that Ricky Starks has been suspended for 30 days from in ring activity. Starks said they were consequences for getting involved in Starks’ match, so he whooped his ass. This is Starks legacy and you don’t have to like him or love him, but you will respect him. Starks says the blood is on Punk’s hands. Starks is bringing a way to the front door of AEW, and he’s starting next week.

Match #1. The Acclaimed vs. The Iron Savages

If you’re not familiar with the Iron Savages, they’re the former Bear Country and current Ring of Honor tag team. Bowens and Bronson start, as Bowens gets the upper hand with strikes in the corner after escaping a suplex. Caster in now with a running back elbow and a big dropkick to the face. Boulder gets the tag and disposes of both Bowens and Caster. Kick combo by Bowens but Boulder catches him in a fireman’s carry and then catches a Caster crossbody, resulting in a Samoan drop/fall away slam to both guys! Boulder misses a moonsault but Caster can’t make the tag. Bronson in now as he goes up top but misses the splash. Caster makes the tag and Bowens clears house with clotheslines and right hands. Elbow flurry by Bowens but Boulder gets the tag. Kick combo by Bowens but he runs into a huge flap jack. Double-team spinebuster by the Iron Savages gets two. Electric Chair by Iron Savages but Caster comes out from the apron with a springboard dropkick! Attitude Adjustment to Boulder. Jacked Jameson gets pulled in the ring and it’s the Scissor Me, Timbers! Kitaro Crusher by Bowens and the FameAsser to Bronson for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Rating: **1/4. Iron Savages were a nice surprise here, and it made for a more important win for The Acclaimed’s return to tag team wrestling. Fine stuff here even though half of it happened during commercial.

The Acclaimed take the mic and say they’re wrestling again on Dynamite, climbing back up the tag team ranks. Bowens says the world loves Billy Gunn and everyone loves The Acclaimed!

Bullet Club Gold is here with Lexi Nair. Jay White says this is the most “elite” version of the Bullet Club, ever. Also, The Gunn’s are the best brother tag team ever and challenge the Bucks for Dynamite. “Don’t bring superkicks to a Gunn fight. GUNNS UP”