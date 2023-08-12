Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on the Bloodline storyline in WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the popular faction during the latest edition of his podcast, where he addressed what Paul Heyman said at the SummerSlam media scrum about the Bloodline only being in the “bottom of the third inning” in terms of how big the story is. Angle says he loves the BLoodline, but thinks Heyman is telling lies as he believes the story is close to ending.

The storyline is great, I love it, but I think Heyman was full of shit. I think they’re in the eighth inning, and they’re stressed. They’re making shit up now. That’s what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he’s probably going crazy right now, ‘What do we do next?’

