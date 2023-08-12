Rey Mysterio makes his first comments as the new WWE United States Champion.

The Hall of Famer defeated Austin Theory on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, ending a reign that began back in November of 2022. Mysterio appeared on today’s episode of SmackDown Lowdown on Peacock, where he commented on the victory and said that the title doesn’t belong to him, but to the entire LWO faction.

Today was a roller coaster ride from the moment I arrived to the moment which is now. I was so angry, and my frustration and my anger took over that when I went out and had that match with Austin, I wasn’t really thinking about the final consequence, which is [being United States Champion]. My team, the LWO, this ain’t my title. This is our title. This is the LWO’s title,” Mysterio told Kayla Braxton on the SmackDown Lowdown on Peacock. “Oh my god, this is our unity right here. This is what unites us together.

Mysterio later says that when you encounter such talents as Austin Theory you have to put an end to them.

When you have guys like Austin Theory, which we all run across at some point in our lifetime, you have to put an end to that, and I think tonight was the perfect night to put an end to Austin Theory.

Triple H has since showered Mysterio with praise for capturing yet another championship under the WWE banner. You can read about that here.

