Will Ospreay may not be going to the G1 Climax 33 finals, but that doesn’t mean the Aerial Assassin isn’t still the talk of the wrestling town.

During an interview with the NJPW press following his loss to Naito earlier today, Ospreay tossed away his IWGP United States Championship and instead unveiled a brand new title, which he refers to as the IWGP United Kingdom Championship. Ospreay explained to the press why he made the change.

‘Naito, congratulations. Today you are the best in the world. You earned it,’ Ospreay commented, before continuing ‘but tomorrow, no matter if I’m in the final or not, I resume that responsibility of being the best in the world, because I hold this (IWGP United States Championship). I hold that, and SANADA, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has never pinned Will Ospreay. Thus anything I do makes me the best in the world. This championship makes me the best in the world, but it’s meaningless in someone else’s hands. This is only valuable in my hands. It never mattered in Kenny’s hands, or Jay’s, or Juice, or Moxley or Lance, Tanahashi or KENTA. It means nothing unless it’s in mine. The belt doesn’t make the man, the man makes the belt, and I am sick to death of carrying something I have no attachment to. I don’t want to carry this (US) flag. I’ve been to America and been the best in the world. Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan, I am the best in the world. The best in the world is from the United Kingdom. So to the IWGP committee, have this, I don’t want it. I want a championship that suits my needs. I was going to reveal this when I beat Naito, but shit happens. I am the best in the world, and I want this championship.

He adds that the title is his to lose, and challenges anyone to try and come take it from him.

This is my championship. This means I am the best in the world. I have beaten Kenny Omega, beaten Okada, I have beaten them all. So if anyone in the world thinks they are better than me, championship on the line, you beat Will Ospreay and you take this from me, you’re the best in the world. Naito, congratulations, but tomorrow is a new day, and I’m taking this bad boy with me.

Ospreay started 2023 as the IWGP United States Champion before dropping it to Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom 17 back in January. He would win it back from the Cleaner at this past June’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view in Toronto. You can check out his full comments below.