Nia Jax has some nice things to say about Rhea Ripley.

Jax spoke about ‘Mami’ during a recent interview with Bill Apter from SportsKeeda, where she praised the current women’s champion for doing a great job representing the WWE women’s division, but later hints at potentially knocking her down a few pegs inside the squared circle.

Rhea’s doing a great job. She’s kind of this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple pegs. I think she’s incredible. She’s so talented. I mean, I saw her when she first came up on the main roster. I even saw her in NXT. She’s got such a long list of talents she can do. I really enjoy watching her, especially standing up to the guys.

Jax recalls the last time she stepped into the ring with Ripley and the damage she suffered in their match.

I’ve had a match with Rhea once before, and she busted my eye open, so maybe I have to get a little payback. I don’t know, I think we’d have a good dogfight in there.

