The 2023 Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, August 23 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Friday night that the annual Fight for The Fallen charity edition of Dynamite is being moved up one week, and will air as a three-night show to benefit the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii. Due to Fight for The Fallen being moved up, AEW is also moving Fyter Fest up.

Khan announced in a follow-up tweet that Fyter Fest will serve as the go-home show for AEW All In from London.

“In conjunction with Fight For The Fallen moving to next week @AEWonTV on @TBSNetwork/@TNTdrama to support @MauiFoodBank, AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Presented by #AEWFightForever will now take place during one of our most important tv weeks ever, week after next, go home week for All In!,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on matches or segments planned for Fyter Fest, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Khan’s full tweet below. For those who missed it, you can click here for Khan’s Fight for The Fallen announcement.

