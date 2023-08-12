WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio is incomparable, and one of the all-time great pro wrestlers.

As noted, Friday’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Mysterio capture the WWE United States Title from Austin Theory. Mysterio was filling in for Santos Escobar, who earned the title shot by winning the United States Title Invitational, but was unable to compete due to two attacks by Theory.

In an update, Triple H took to Twitter after SmackDown and posted a photo with his fellow-WWE Hall of Famer. He congratulated Mysterio and said he proves his greatness every time he steps in the squared circle.

“An all-time great who proves it every time he steps in the ring. Congratulations to the incomparable WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio. #USTitle #SmackDown,” Triple H wrote.

Mysterio became a three-time United States Champion with Friday’s win. He will be back on SmackDown next week as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below:

An all-time great who proves it every time he steps in the ring. Congratulations to the incomparable WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio. #USTitle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7FBwrMWbYy — Triple H (@TripleH) August 12, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.