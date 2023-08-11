It was reported earlier this month how former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax has been rumored to return to the company. While there was no confirmation on the return happening, multiple sources said they have heard Jax’s name being mentioned within WWE for a potential return as of late.

In an update, Jax recently spoke with Bill Apter and said she is not sure when she might make a return to WWE.

“I don’t have the answer,” Jax responded when asked about a potential WWE return. “Right now, I’m enjoying being at home with my family. I have a new nephew and I’ve kind of started being obsessed with Pilates.”

While Jax claims she isn’t sure about when a WWE return might happen, she did reveal that she is currently training under WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley at his wrestling school near Orlando. Jax also trains with friends like Natalya and Tyson Kidd, as well as Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo.

“I am training,” Jax revealed. “I’ll train over at D-Von Dudley’s ring, he’s great, and then I go over to Nattie and TJ’s [Natalya & Tyson Kidd], so they run me through some drills and stuff like that, and I have matches… I’ll get in the ring every now and then with some of my friends like Charlotte [Flair] and her husband, Manny [Andrade].”

Jax has also joined Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas as owners of farms in the Sunshine State. Jax revealed how she recently bought her own 40-acre farm in Florida, and what they have planned for the project.

“I bought a farm. It’s in Florida, it’s about 40 acres,” she said. “Right now, we’re just kind of clearing it and sectioning it off for animals. We have hemp, we grow hemp on there, we have chickens, we have ducks. I like open land, I like being out away from everything. I love it and eventually I want to rescue a bunch of dogs.”

Jax, a one-time RAW Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, signed with the company in early 2014 to work WWE NXT. She was called up to the main roster in July 2016, and stayed there until being released on November 4, 2021 along with other budget cuts. Jax later revealed that she was let go during a mental health break. Jax has made some convention appearances since leaving WWE, but she has not worked for any other wrestling promotions. Her only match since being released in November 2021 was the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Jax made a surprise appearance back in January, entering The Rumble at #30. She was the 19th elimination, but it took 11 other women to get her out.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

(H/T to F4Wonline.com)