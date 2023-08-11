Jeff Jarrett discusses how AEW’s house show strategy changed.

The company’s Director of Business Development spoke on this topic during an interview with Cultaholic, where he explained how AEW launching Collision drastically changed their approach to their House Rules live events.

The brand continues to grow. Our non-televised live events, House Rules, I want that business to continue to grow. When I came on board, Collision wasn’t even thought of. That radically changed the strategy. Dynamite is on Wednesday and the weekends would be wide open for House Rules. Now, Collision is in the mix, which doubles our primetime coverage, so now we’re looking at Fridays and Sundays, and obviously Thursdays.

Double-J adds that the brand continues to grow in the U.S. and U.K. markets, and they hope to expand into other markets as well.

The brand growing overall, that’s from video games to House Rules to marketing initiatives, content, promotions. The most simplistic is for the brand to continue to grow because we live in a really big world, and the US and UK market is just two markets. It’s a massive audience out there.

