Jim Ross discusses the atmosphere on AEW Collision.

The company’s newest program launched this past June and has differentiated itself from Dynamite by having a smaller roster and creating a different type of vibe. Ross spoke about this topic during a recent edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he referred to Collision as a much calmer experience.

The atmosphere at Collision, in my opinion, is entirely different than the mindset and the atmosphere at Dynamite. There’s less people, less crew, less talents, so it’s a lot calmer. I think the talents have more time to work their matches out. It’s just a different atmosphere, and it’s a good atmosphere. Always fun. Good seeing the talents. We got a good crew going.

Ross notes that CM Punk and AEW President Tony Khan worked hard on putting this particular roster together, adding that every wrestler on the show is extremely motivated.

I think Punk and Tony Khan pretty much put that roster together, and I like it. That’s good talents. They’re motivated. They like the ownership of that show and the fact that they can make a difference, and I think that’s cool. All good, man. I’m looking to it. I enjoy being around the talent.

