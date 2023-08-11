Kamille is on a legendary run as NWA Women’s Champion, and now the Brickhouse has named two top industry stars as potential future opponents.

The Champ named Steph De Lander and Jordynne Grace as two women she would love to face at some point in the future during a recent interview with PW Mania.

Steph De Lander, and Jordynne Grace I never got in the ring with and it would be super cool. They’re two girls I would love to defend my title against.

Kamille will be defending her title next on both nights of the upcoming NWA 75 pay-per-view. When asked who she hopes to face on night two, which will be determined by a gauntlet match, she gave a special shout out to Allysin Kay.

It’s going to be whoever wins the gauntlet. They did announce that Allysin Kay is going to be in the gauntlet. It’s been quite a while since she’s been here, and she was once the champ herself, so that would be a super interesting match. I’m not sure who’s even in the gauntlet, but I have faced every type of wrestler, so I’m ready for anything.

