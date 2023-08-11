Booker T gives his thoughts on the current NXT product.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who also does color-commentary for the brand’s show on Tuesday, spoke about their viewership numbers during the latest edition of his podcast. Booker begins by discussing NXT bringing in Dominik Mysterio and WWE women’s champion Rhea Ripley, which has drastically helped with ratings.

I wanted to talk about that, the strong rating with NXT. There again, the rating’s up. I know it has to be due to the interplay with the main roster mixing it up with the guys on NXT. I just think it’s a great mix. Having Dominik in the mix, like I said, that kid has grown. He’s grown exponentially in his last 365 days. Unbelievable, what this kid has gone. Just to see Rhea Ripley playing that role right now too, playing a hell of a role. I’m just liking everything. I’m liking the mix, I’m liking the nucleus of it. So let’s just keep it rolling.

Speaking of ratings, the former five-time world champion believes that NXT can break a million viewers per show if they continue on this trajectory.

I really think NXT numbers, I think they can get up to a million views a show, just because the show is a really, really solid show. It’s really, really good entertainment. The characters really play their role. For me, to see those stars before they become superstars is something very, very important for me to be invested because I want to know who I’m gonna like when they get there. I want to know who’s the guy I’m cheering for.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)