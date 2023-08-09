Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed the recent injury that sidelined Sonya Deville, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Sonya Deville being sidelined with a torn ACL:

“Yeah. Eight months. No, I don’t think that’s it, man [the titles being cursed]. I just think that I think it’s the way things are done these days. I think safety is not the first thing that a lot of times these young guys and young ladies think about in these matches. They think about going out there, and they think about entertaining at the highest level and they throw all caution to the wind a lot of times. And, that’s a problem because we’re seeing a lot of injuries, you know, with the talent. And I don’t want to, you know, throw ’em under the bus or anything like that because I know how hard they’re working. I know they’re going out there, and they’re busting their butt on a weekly basis. So that’s not what I’m saying, but to be able to navigate your way through landmines and this business is very, very important if you want to have longevity if you wanna work at the top for a very long time. That’s why I give a guy like me so much credit because he’s been able to dodge those landmines. Say what you will about the dude. But he’s been on the show every week. He doesn’t miss, he doesn’t miss any time. No money is being missed when it comes to me. So I caught, I caution these young guys, you know, to think about that kinda stuff because you could end up on the shelf for a very long time. And one thing I say about this business getting hurt is it’s one thing, but getting injured, it’s something totally different. When you are injured, you go home, alright? When you hurt, you can work. You know what I mean? When you get injured, you go home and it’s gonna be some time off, you know, and somebody might slide and then just take that little old spot away from you. But that’s just the way the business goes. Time off is your worst enemy, you know what I mean? So young people, young people take the advice from Booker T. All right, Sonya Deve right now, she’s in, she’s in the hurt business. And, the only thing I can say about that is welcome to the club. Yeah, I’m just playing. I’m just playing, son. You get well soon, girl. Yeah. And I’ll get back in action. You know, you know, she’s definitely one of my girls that I worked with on Tough Enough, mm-hmm. And got a chance to see her growth as well. Mandy Rose was definitely a part of that thing, as well—and Chelsea Green, as well. So, so definitely, get back in action, as soon as you possibly can. That’s one thing about, one thing about Sonya, she pushed herself like crazy. She’s an athlete. So I could, I could see, I could see Sonya getting back within six to eight months. I don’t think it’s gonna be a year at all.”

On The Street Profits’ heel turn:

“I think the Street Profits need that switch, you know, coming out, dressing, like they are playing basketball, you know, these days are over with. Man, you got to up your gear, man, up your game, up your gear, up your game. Hanging out with Bobby, you, you rolling with now you rolling with a high roller dog, you know, now you, you got Scotties running around. You gotta know how to play the part. So yeah, man, I’m, I’m liking everything about what’s going on with Tez and Dawkins. Yeah, most definitely. I ran, yeah, I ran into, you know, the SummerSlam. And, he and I had a little talk, a little talk about something that he and I talked about just a few months back. So now it’s time to turn it up and turn it on. Stand up and stand by.”

