Two wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of NJPW’s G1 Climax 33 tournament on Wednesday.

On the final night of D Block matches, Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, while Zack Sabre Jr. beat Hirooki Goto to advance. They both finished with 10 points in the tournament, while Naito holds the tie-breaker.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday, August 10, from Chiba, with the semifinals happening on Saturday, August 12, and the finals taking place on Sunday, August 13. Here is the quarterfinals lineup for Thursday:

A Block winner SANADA vs. C Block second place finisher EVIL

B Block winner Kazuchika Okada vs. D Block second place finisher Zack Sabre Jr.

C Block winner David Finlay vs. B Block second place finisher Will Ospreay

D Block winner Tetsuya Naito vs. A Block second place finisher Hikuleo