Rob Van Dam has praise for ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry.

The Whole F’n Show spoke about his FTW Championship match against the AEW pillar during the latest edition of his ‘One Of A Kind podcast.’ On that night Perry managed to defeat RVD via low-blow and roll-up, something that was allowed as it was contested under FTW rules. Regarding Perry’s performance, RVD had nothing but good things to say and later shares a story of meeting him when he was young.

I thought he was really good. I saw him when he was training. When I lived in LA, Katie [Katie Forbes] would train at Santino Brothers and sometimes I would go there with her, mostly just stretch, and Jungle Boy was there, training and stuff. Obviously, he’s come a long way since then. He’s comfortable out there, smooth, timing. Boom. He cheated, bro, [laughs] what do you want me to say? Also, I met him when he was a little kid when I met his dad. Luke was wrestling fan, so when we were at the Staples Center, it was probably 2001, I remember meeting Luke Perry and his little kid.

