There’s another story involving CM Punk and an AEW talent.

According to Fightful Select, the “Real” World’s Champion and FTW Champion Jack Perry had a disagreement over a spot that occurred on one of the early episodes of AEW Collision. The report says that when AEW was taping in Canada Perry was brought in to do a segment and wanted to use real glass for said segment backstage. Punk apparently “stepped in” and told Perry that they don’t do things like that on Collision and that if he adamant about using real glass he could go work on Wednesday night, which is when Dynamite tapes.

To further elaborate, sources told Fightful that Punk was of the belief that Perry wanted to use real glass so he could take the following week off. It is also noted from “Punk’s side” that the production team, Tony Schiavone, and doctors advised Perry to not use real glass for the spot as it was a safety hazard. Perry was unhappy with that, and according to people on Punk’s side, threw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get the spot approved. An email was later sent out to talent regarding certain safety guidelines and needing to get certain things approved.

It is unknown how the situation ended between Punk and Perry, but Perry did not respond to Fightful when they reached out regarding this story.

