An update on the CM Punk and Adam Page story.

If you missed it, Punk took shots at Page in an off-air promo following this past Saturday’s edition of Collision in Greensboro. The Second City Saint jabbed at the Hangman by claiming that no one was buying his toy and that he himself was the real toy-seller and ratings mover of AEW. Reports had since surfaced stating that Punk felt bad about how his comments came off as the shots at Page seemed unwarranted.

It is now being reported that Punk has since reached out to Page via tex message and personally apologized for the promo. The news was broken by VOW’s Flagship Wrestling podcast and later confirmed by Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer.

This isn’t the only Punk story going around over the last few days. The “Real” World’s Champion got into a face-to-face confrontation with Ryan Nemeth about Nemeth’s “softest man alive” tweet, an encounter that later had Nemeth sent home from Collision. Matt Hardy and Christopher Daniels have also been sent home from past tapings of Collision, with Punk reportedly being the reason. You can read about that here.