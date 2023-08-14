CM Punk made headlines this past weekend after he took some shots at Adam “Hangman” Page in an off-air promo following Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision in Greensboro. The “Real” World Champion joked that Page got the nickname Hangman because his action figure is hanging on pegs in stores all over the world. It has since been reported that Page was in Greensboro on Saturday to film a pre-tape for this Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can read about all that here.

According to Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling, Punk’s post-show comments on Page did not come off how he wanted them to and that he felt bad about them afterward.

More drama has since surfaced stating that several AEW talents, including Ryan Nemeth, Matt Hardy, and Christopher Daniels, have been sent home from AEW Collision in recent weeks due to CM Punk not wanting them there to cause any additional conflicts, as they are all close with The Elite. Hausman adds context stating that Punk didn’t want Nemeth to stir the pot as he did in the past with his “softest man alive” tweet. As for Daniels, he was present for the Brawl Out incident and since Ace Steel can’t be backstage due to his involvement Punk felt that it would only be fair if Daniels could not come around either.

You can check out the latest report here.