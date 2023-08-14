IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo recently joined Sunday Night’s Main Event to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on who could be the future of the Knockouts Division and whether she thinks Jordynne Grace will return to the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Jordynne Grace:

If Jordynne Grace comes back, we don’t really know what’s happening, she’s a free agent. Nobody knows what’s next for Jordynne Grace, if she does decide to come back to Impact Wrestling, and whenever that might be, I do think that she’s out for a vengeance. We haven’t seen her since May at Under Siege when I defeated her, and I think that she would definitely be in the running [to be the next Knockouts World Champion] if she was to come back.

Who she thinks could be a future Knockouts Champion:

If I’m honest, there’s two people that have my biggest vote of confidence to carry on the legacy of the Knockouts Championship. That is KiLynn King, who I think is absolutely phenomenal. We are wrestling [on Thursday’s episode of IMPACT], I was so excited to find out that I’d have a singles match with her because I was so excited when she got signed to IMPACT and then I was like, hell yeah I want to work with her. So I’m really excited for that match coming up, I just think she’s got it all. She’s such a great wrestler, the gear is great, she knows herself and what she’s good at and what she brings to the table. Being in The Coven was a really great way to bring her in and introduce her to the audience and when she breaks away from whatever that is, she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with. Also, Giselle Shaw. I have said this endlessly, I absolutely love wrestling Giselle, I think she’s phenomenal. I think in the last year, she’s really come into herself and really showed the world that she’s more than just a phenomenal athlete. She’s crazy with what she can do in the ring, but she’s really nailed all of the other little things that we have to worry about. She was just announced to be in that four way at Emergence for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, and I think if her and Savannah were gonna win that, it will really set the tone for the rest of her career and [show people she can be] a kick ass, legendary Knockouts World Champion as well.

Purrazzo recently revealed that she received a Master’s Degree in history. You can read about that here.

