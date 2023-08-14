NWA President Billy Corgan recently appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling program to hype up his promotion’s two-night 75th Anniversary pay-per-view, which will be headlined by Tyrus defending the world’s title against EC3 in a Bull Rope match. Tyrus has since added the stipulation that if he loses, he will retire.

During the interview, Corgan says that Tyrus is pretty serious about the retirement stipulation and feels like he’s proven what he can do in the wrestling industry. Corgan adds that he’s always known EC3 had massive potential dating back to his time with TNA.

I think there’s a couple things at play. First off, Tyrus is pretty serious about, he’s kind of towards the end of this thing. When he’s talking about retirement, I mean, he’s serious here. He really feels if he can’t be at the top, then he’s pretty much proven anything he’s going to prove in this business. He’s accomplished everything he’s ever set out to do, including becoming the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. EC3, when I was at TNA in the office, EC3 was the guy. He was the guy that we had tabbed as, if this company’s ever going to go anywhere, it’s going to be on the back of [EC3].

Corgan later addressed Tyrus and EC3’s history together that dates back to their days in TNA and WWE.

So since that time, leaving TNA, going back to WWE and having another frustrating run, so if you look at both men, particularly their own personal relationship, of course they walked together a lot in TNA, I think they even go back to WWE developmental days, their careers are meshed in many ways. You see it on a personal level, you see it on a professional level, where sometimes in the right moment, you’ll see two men push each other to a place I don’t think they knew they could go. That’s where that blurry line is, where their friendship stops at the ring ropes. So there’s a lot of compelling layers here that I think are really fascinating.

EC3 recently spoke about his showdown with Tyrus and how he’s headed into the match with an undiagnosable injury. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)