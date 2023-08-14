Seth Rollins is enjoying becoming one of the most fashionable WWE superstars of all time.

The world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with GQ, where he expressed how much he has enjoyed riding the trends in the fashion world and translating that to his on-screen character. Rollins also says that there is nowhere he won’t go in terms of fashion.

Man, the beautiful thing about fashion is that nobody knows what’s going to be next. You just ride the wave. You just jump on and go, and it’ll take you where it takes you. Once you become open to all the possibilities that there are in the fashion game, the sky’s the limit. Literally, there’s nowhere I won’t go.

Staying on subject, Rollins states that the most important part of following the trends is that he is having a good time in the process.

I’m on this ride with Troi, wherever he wants to take me, wherever the trends take me. I’m just trying to have a good time, enjoy it, and represent fashion in a space that has never really been pushed this far in. So we’re going to keep pushing the limits, and whatever’s next is next, man. You can’t predict the future, and that’s the best part about it.

In a separate interview, Rollins spoke about why his on-screen pairing with Becky Lynch back in 2019 did not work. You can read about that here.