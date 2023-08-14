CM Punk made headlines by taking shots at Adam Page following last night’s AEW Collision from Greensboro going off the air. The “Real” World Champion insulted Page by claiming that stores are still filled with his action figures because no one wants them, and that he is the real ratings mover and cash maker for AEW. You can check out full details of his promo here.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Punk’s promo on Page was not part of any storyline, nor is there a plan for them to work together anytime soon. Page was in town to shoot a promo that will air on this Wednesday’s Dynamite, but when the former world champion arrived at the venue that Collision took place at for the taping he was told that they would have to shoot the segment elsewhere and not at the show.

Punk infamously took shots at Page back in 2022, one of many incidents that led to the Brawl Out Incident at last year’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. The Young Bucks and Punk do have an agreement to not speak negatively about each other in public, but Page is apparently fair game.

