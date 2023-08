IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matchups for the August 17th edition of IMPACT on AXS TV.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THURSDAY’S IMPACT:

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King

-Eric Young vs. Kon

-Jessicka vs. Killer Kelly vs. Savannah Evans

-Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus in a No DQ match

-The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann in the tag team tournament finals