Fightful Select has released a new report revealing some backstage news and notes for WWE following this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

On the show, Jey Uso claimed that he was leaving WWE after attacking his brother Jimmy Uso. It is confirmed that this is a storyline as Jey Uso is scheduled to appear at SmackDown in a couple of weeks.

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship on the show. Reports are that WWE kept the title change quiet internally.

Nick Aldis and Robert Roode worked as producers for Friday’s SmackDown. The full producers list for SmackDown can be found here.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns sustained a minor injury at SummerSlam 2023. He is not expected to miss any scheduled dates, but that could change in the future. It is also noted that Reigns’ injury is not related to his back.