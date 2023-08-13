WWE held its SummerSlam fallout edition of SmackDown this past Friday, which saw Rey Mysterio captured the United States Championship and Jimmy Uso explain why he attacked his brother Jey during the Tribal Combat world title match.

Fightful Select has since released the producers for the show. Check it out below.

-Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

-Robert Roode & Jamie Noble produced several backstage segments

-Petey Williams & Nick Aldis produced the AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

-Michael Hayes produced the Sheamus & Edge promo

-Adam Pearce produced Top Dolla vs. LA Knight

-Robert Roode & Jamie Noble produced Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

-Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline promo