Matt Hardy fantasizes about Brock Lesnar joining AEW.

This topic came up during the Broken One’s latest edition of his Extreme Life With Matt Hardy podcast, where he pitched the Beast being a sort of hitman-style character, similar to AEW’s Butcher and Blade tag team.

I would say — the gimmick that The Butcher and The Blade put on TV, they say that they’re hitmen and guys who go out, whoever is willing to pay the biggest bucks, they’ll go work for that guy and take out the competition. That’s what Brock is. Brock knows his value, he knows his worth, so I guess Tony Khan would have to shell out the big bucks.

Speaking more realistically Hardy says that Lesnar has a deep allegiance to Vince McMahon and that Tony Khan would really have to shell out some big bucks for him to jump ship from WWE.

I would guess that Brock feels a bit of an allegiance to Vince, I feel like he feels faithful to Vince because he feel like Vince has taken pretty good care of him. I could see him being a WWE lifer, but if Tony was going to somehow procure Brock, he would just have to shell out the big bucks.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)