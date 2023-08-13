Corey Graves has massive praise for Ludwig Kaiser.

Graves spoke about the IMPERIUM member during the latest edition of his After The Bell podcast, where he predicted that Kaiser would become a main event player in WWE at some point in the future.

Ludwig Kaiser has been a piece of the Imperium machine, he’s been the perfect set dressing on the main event that is Gunther, but after seeing what I saw on Monday, I’m going to make a bold prediction right here, right now, Ludwig Kaiser, sooner rather than later, should be a main event player in WWE. I’m not expecting it to happen overnight, I’m not expecting him to be the one to knock off Gunther or anything of the sort, but he was so captivating, entertaining, eloquent, and all these other adjectives.

Graves later refers to Kaiser as a full-blown movie villain, even comparing him to Jeremy Irons in Die Hard With A Vengeance.

Watching him interact with Maxxine, Ludwig Kaiser felt like a full-blown movie villain, Jeremy Irons in Die Hard, that foreign, handsome, eloquent, never yells, is cool and calm and collected, he’s getting under your skin and his facial expressions are so dead on. I was sitting on the couch with my wife [Carmella] and I said, ‘This guy is amazing.’ I expect big things out of Ludwig Kaiser in the not too distant future because that dude can do it all.

Check out Graves’ full episode of After The Bell here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)