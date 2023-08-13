WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments of wrestling legends confronting current superstars. The full list and video can be found below.

10. The Undertaker and LA Knight

9. Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss

8. Degeneration-X and GUNTHER

7. Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley

6. Mick Foley and Bray Wyatt

5. Lita and Charlotte Flair

4. John Cena and Grayson

3. Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar

2. The Rock and New Day

1. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and AJ Styles