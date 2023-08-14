AEW All In continues to make history in the world of professional wrestling.

According to WrestleTix, the promotion has crossed 80,000 tickets sold for the event, which takes place from the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England. AEW is less than 1,000 tickets away from breaking WWE’s WrestleMania 32 record of being the highest attended wrestling event in history in paid attendance.

AEW ALL IN

Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00

Wembley Stadium, London Available Tickets => 3,992

Current Setup => 84,048

Tickets Distributed => 80,056 (+710 since last update) Resale => 1,893 80K crossed. The next record they are chasing is 80,709 set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T… pic.twitter.com/up5NMTYsP2 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 14, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)

Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF