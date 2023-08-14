AEW All In continues to make history in the world of professional wrestling.
According to WrestleTix, the promotion has crossed 80,000 tickets sold for the event, which takes place from the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England. AEW is less than 1,000 tickets away from breaking WWE’s WrestleMania 32 record of being the highest attended wrestling event in history in paid attendance.
AEW ALL IN
Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00
Wembley Stadium, London
Available Tickets => 3,992
Current Setup => 84,048
Tickets Distributed => 80,056 (+710 since last update)
Resale => 1,893
80K crossed. The next record they are chasing is 80,709 set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T… pic.twitter.com/up5NMTYsP2
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 14, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN
AEW World Championship Match
MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm
Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox
ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)
Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF