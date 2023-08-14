Jon Moxley will finally get his hands on Gringo Loco.

The Death Rider was originally set to face Loco at a Wrestling REVOLVER event in early August, but the former three-time AEW World Champion had to pull out of the booking a week before the event and was later replaced by Konosuke Takeshita. Now the match has been rebooked for REVOLVER”s Revolver Redemption event on October 8th. The two will meet in a Lucha Street Fight.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Mox accepts the challenge! Signed for 10/8#RevolverRedemption

Dayton, OH – 8pmET

LIVE on @FiteTV+ LUCHA STREET FIGHT Gringo Loco

🆚

Jon Moxley! Tickets go on sale: This Wednesday, Aug 16th at 8pmET – https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/hCyFavGoIH — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) August 13, 2023

Revolver Redemption takes place in Dayton, Ohio and will air on FITE TV. This will be Moxley’s first matchup with the promotion since June.