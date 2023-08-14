The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) TWENTY: Mystery Vortex event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:

Konosuke Takeshita def. Rey Horus

Jon Moxley def. Titus Alexander

Roderick Strong def. Michael Oku

Evil Uno, Maki Itoh & Aramis def. Peter Avalon, Masha Slamovich & Latigo

Rey Fenix def. Taurus

60-Minute Iron Man Match for PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Mike Bailey 4-3.

The match went to a 3-3 draw after 60 minutes. Garcia then clinched the win in sudden death.