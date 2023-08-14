The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) TWENTY: Mystery Vortex event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:
Konosuke Takeshita def. Rey Horus
Jon Moxley def. Titus Alexander
Roderick Strong def. Michael Oku
Evil Uno, Maki Itoh & Aramis def. Peter Avalon, Masha Slamovich & Latigo
Rey Fenix def. Taurus
60-Minute Iron Man Match for PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Mike Bailey 4-3.
The match went to a 3-3 draw after 60 minutes. Garcia then clinched the win in sudden death.
Jon Moxley gets the win in his PWG debut #PWG20 pic.twitter.com/62MQbv2lAD
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) August 14, 2023