Yesterday, it was reported that top AEW star Adam “Hangman” Page was in Greensboro on Saturday to film a pre-tape for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. However, when the former world champion arrived at the venue that Collision was taking place to film the pre-tape, he was told that they had to film his segment elsewhere. You can read all about that by clicking here.

Page wasn’t the only talent who was sent away. According to Fightful Select, company star Ryan Nemeth was sent home shortly after arriving to the August 12th Collision, which is odd since AEW flied him out for the Collision tapings. Nemeth previously had some words with CM Punk after Punk returned to AEW this summer. The Wrestling Observer later confirmed this report and added that along with Nemeth, Matt Hardy, and Christopher Daniels (Head of AEW Talent Relations) were also sent home after previously being brought in for Collision.

The common factor in all of this is that Nemeth, Daniels, and Hardy have a strong relationship with The Elite, specifically the Young Bucks. Whether the talent being sent home is a result of Punk, or just an odd circumstance, remains to be seen.

