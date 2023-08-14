NJPW issued the following press release announcing a Lucky Dip (Eight-Man) tag team matchup for the August 19th All-Star Junior Festival event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Details and an updated card can be found below.
Another spectacular match has been added to the All Star Junior Festival lineup August 19, as eight have been entered into a lucky dip tag match. All eight participants will enter the ring, where they will draw straws to determine their tag team partners, something that could see regular allies turn into enemies. The A-B-C side of Chris Bey and Ace Austin, as well as TMDK’s Robbie Eagles and, embarking on his world tour, Kosei Fujita will certainly want to be paired together, but one can’t always get what one wants. Just how will this explosive situation play out?
A Lucky Dip Tag Match has been added to #ASJF2023 SATURDAY!
Eight entrants, and allies and foes determined by random draws in the ring!
8/19 2300 Arena TICKETS:https://t.co/mLKMhQH1xP pic.twitter.com/WqO3eF2wdY
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 14, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ASJ FESTVIAL:
All Star Junior USA Tournament: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors
All Star Junior USA Tournament: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey
Ladder Match: Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato
East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. El Desperado & MAO
Enzo Amore (Real1), Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie vs. Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi
YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker
Lucky Dip Tag Match: Alex Shelly, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. TJP, Chris Bey, Ace Austin & Cheeseburger