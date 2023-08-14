NJPW issued the following press release announcing a Lucky Dip (Eight-Man) tag team matchup for the August 19th All-Star Junior Festival event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Details and an updated card can be found below.

Another spectacular match has been added to the All Star Junior Festival lineup August 19, as eight have been entered into a lucky dip tag match. All eight participants will enter the ring, where they will draw straws to determine their tag team partners, something that could see regular allies turn into enemies. The A-B-C side of Chris Bey and Ace Austin, as well as TMDK’s Robbie Eagles and, embarking on his world tour, Kosei Fujita will certainly want to be paired together, but one can’t always get what one wants. Just how will this explosive situation play out?