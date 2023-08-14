Last night lucha-libre superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship at the TripleMania XXXI event in Mexico City. However, a video surfaced online shortly after showing that Vikingo had passed out backstage and was attended to my the medical staff.

Yikes!

26 year old Mexican professional wrestling star El Hijo del Vikingo just collapsed back stage. pic.twitter.com/yMnWxAKjb8 — aussie17 (@_aussie17) August 14, 2023

According to PW Insider, this was not a worked stretcher job or anything of that nature. The report states that Vikingo was legitimately not feeling well going into his match at TripleMania, and that he was extremely dehydrated. He also apparently didn’t eat much of anything yesterday either. The report also notes that Vikingo is fine, and is not expected to miss any upcoming dates.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Vikingo a speedy recovery.